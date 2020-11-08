Tamil Nadu

Burst crackers in open spaces, says TNPCB

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has urged residential associations to burst crackers in open spaces as a group during the Deepavali celebrations.

The Board said that associations could obtain permissions for the same from the Greater Chennai Corporation. This is how crackers are burst in countries, including Australia, the U.S. and Singapore. This will make the celebrations safer, and also make it easier for the local bodies to clean the waste left behind.

In a press release, the TNPCB also said residents must ensure that they burst crackers that make less noise and do not cause too much smoke pollution.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2020 1:17:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/burst-crackers-in-open-spaces-says-tnpcb/article33050081.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY