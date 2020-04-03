Burglars strike at two TASMAC outlets in Neyveli

CUDDALORE Unidentified persons struck at two outlets of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) in Neyveli and made away with Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth ₹2.30 lakhs on Thursday night.

The incident came to light after locals found the locks on the shutter broken. According to police, IMFL worth ₹1.70 lakhs and ₹60,000 respectively have been reported stolen by the TASMAC supervisors in the two outlets located at Kizhakku Iruppu and Block 21 in Neyveli.

Both the outlets are located in important thoroughfares and the thieves took advantage of the situation due to the current lockdown, police said.