Tamil Nadu

Burglars strike at two TASMAC outlets in Neyveli

A TASMAC outlet in Tamil Nadu closed following Government order in view of COVID-19 pandemic. File

A TASMAC outlet in Tamil Nadu closed following Government order in view of COVID-19 pandemic. File   | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

They made away with Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth ₹2.30 lakhs on Thursday night

CUDDALORE Unidentified persons struck at two outlets of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) in Neyveli and made away with Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth ₹2.30 lakhs on Thursday night.

The incident came to light after locals found the locks on the shutter broken. According to police, IMFL worth ₹1.70 lakhs and ₹60,000 respectively have been reported stolen by the TASMAC supervisors in the two outlets located at Kizhakku Iruppu and Block 21 in Neyveli.

Both the outlets are located in important thoroughfares and the thieves took advantage of the situation due to the current lockdown, police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2020 12:43:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/burglars-strike-at-two-tasmac-outlets-in-neyveli/article31244974.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY