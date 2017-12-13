Burglars strike at three houses near police check-post

TIRUNELVELI

Burglary attempts made in three houses in Teachers’ Colony near Government Engineering College here on Tuesday night shocked local residents as the area is located very close to the police check-post at Tuckerammalpuram.

Police said the burglars entered the house of retired Tangedco official Khader Meeran by breaking open the back door and searched for valuables when the inmates had gone to Puducherry.

As there was no cash or gold ornaments in the house, they entered the house of Zakhir Hussein, a retired doctor. After stealing some electronic goods from the locked house, the burglars broke the lock of the back door of the house of a retired Indian Navy officer, Aruldas, even as he was sleeping in his bedroom. On hearing the sound, he raised an alarm, following which the burglar escaped.

Alerted by the local residents, Perumalpuram police visited the spot.