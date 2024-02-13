ADVERTISEMENT

Burglars return National Film Awards stolen from ‘Kaaka Muttai’ film director’s house in Madurai

February 13, 2024 03:03 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The thieves had stolen two of the awards from the house of Tamil film director M. Manikandan in Usilampatti, along with cash and gold, but subsequently returned the awards with an apology note

The Hindu Bureau

Film director M. Manikandan; the apology note along which the awards were returned by the thieves | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In an unusual incident, thieves, who had stolen two National Film Awards from the house of Tamil film director, M. Manikandan, in Usilampatti, returned the awards on Monday (February 12, 2024) night.

The unidentified men also apologised to the director in a note left along with the awards in a plastic bag, hanging outside the gate of the house. “Your toil is for you” read the note, written in Tamil on a piece of paper.

Mr. Manikandan directed the 2021 film, Kadaisi Vivasayi, which won Best Feature Film-Tamil at the 69th National Film Awards in 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Usilampatti Town police however are still on the lookout for the burglars, who also stole ₹1 lakh in cash and five sovereigns of gold along with the awards.

Mr. Manikandan’s directorial debut Kaaka Muttai had won the Best Children’s Film in the 62nd National Film Awards. It’s lead children actors Ramesh and Vignesh too bagged awards for their performance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US