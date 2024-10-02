GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Burglars escape with 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery, valuables near Tirupattur

Published - October 02, 2024 12:31 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Burglars decamped with 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver articles, laptops, ₹20,000 cash from the house of an Army Havildar at Paniyandapalli village near Tirupattur on Tuesday.

The police said that P. Venkatesan, 35, who was serving in the Indian Army, had built the house a few years ago. Since he returned home only during his long leave, his wife and children had been staying with their in-laws nearby.

Every evening, Venkatesan’s father in-law K. Ravi, 64, visited their house to switch on the lights. They said that Ravi has been doing it for the past few months. This would have been observed by some people in the area.

On Tuesday morning, when Ravi approached the house to switch off the lights, he found the main door of the house damaged. Three cupboards and an almirah were ruined. Valuables including cash, gold jewellery and silver objects were missing. Hard disks of the tampered CCTV cameras fixed on the veranda of the house were also missing.

He alerted Kandali police, who rushed to the spot with forensic experts. Fingerprints were taken and CCTV footage was scrutinised. The Superintendent of Police (SP) Shreya Gupta has formed special teams to nab the culprits. A case has been registered and a probe is under way.

