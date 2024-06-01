GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Burglars decamp with liquor bottles worth ₹1.5 lakh from TASMAC outlet near Chengam town

Published - June 01, 2024 12:04 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
On Friday, the outlet salesman, V. Kamaraj, 38, opened the shop to find a few grills in the outlet’s windows missing. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Burglars decamped with liquor bottles worth around ₹1.5 lakh from a TASMAC outlet in Venkatesapuram village near Chengam town.

Around noon on Friday, the outlet salesman, V. Kamaraj, 38, opened the shop to find a few grills in the outlet’s windows missing. The CCTV cameras that were fixed inside were damaged, police said. Also, several racks of liquor bottles were missing along with the hard disks of the cameras.

Kamaraj alerted the Chengam police, who rushed to the spot with forensic experts. The police said that Friday’s incident was the third of its kind in the same outlet in the past few months. Fingerprints were recovered from the crime scene and the police collected CCTV footage of the route near the shop. Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, the police said.

