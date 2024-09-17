Burglars decamp with 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver items near Arakkonam

Burglars decamped with 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver items, laptops, and ₹20,000 cash from the house of an India Post staff at Chinna Kaimur village near Arakkonam town in Ranipet on Tuesday. Police said that S. Kumaresan, 47, who works at the Arakkonam Head Post Office, his wife and town children were living in the village for many years. Along with his family members, Mr. Kumaresan went to his in-laws house in Chennai on September 14. When he returned, he found the main door of his house was damaged. Three cupboards and almirah were broken. Valuables including cash, gold jewellery and silver objects were missing from them. Hard disks of CCTV cameras fixed at the veranda of the house were also missing and the cameras were damaged.

Immediately, he alerted Arakkonam Town police, who rushed to the house with forensic experts. Fingerprints were taken. Police have taken footage along the route where the house was located. The Superintendent of Police (SP) D. V. Kiran Shruthi, has formed four special teams to nab the culprits.

A case has been registered. A probe is under way.

