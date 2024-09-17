GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Burglars decamp with 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver items near Arakkonam

Published - September 17, 2024 11:18 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Burglars decamped with 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver items, laptops, and ₹20,000 cash from the house of an India Post staff at Chinna Kaimur village near Arakkonam town in Ranipet on Tuesday. Police said that S. Kumaresan, 47, who works at the Arakkonam Head Post Office, his wife and town children were living in the village for many years. Along with his family members, Mr. Kumaresan went to his in-laws house in Chennai on September 14.   When he returned, he found the main door of his house was damaged. Three cupboards and almirah were broken. Valuables including cash, gold jewellery and silver objects were missing from them. Hard disks of CCTV cameras fixed at the veranda of the house were also missing and the cameras were damaged.

Immediately, he alerted Arakkonam Town police, who rushed to the house with forensic experts. Fingerprints were taken. Police have taken footage along the route where the house was located. The Superintendent of Police (SP) D. V. Kiran Shruthi, has formed four special teams to nab the culprits.

A case has been registered. A probe is under way.

Published - September 17, 2024 11:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.