Burglar drills hole in pawn shop, arrested

A 40-year-old man was arrested by the K.V. Kuppam police for drilling a hole in the wall of a pawn shop in Devarishikuppam village, Katpadi, in a burglary attempt, on Tuesday.

The arrested person was identified as K. Ramesh, 40, a mason from Gudiyatham town. Unemployed for months, Ramesh decided to steal gold and silver ornaments that were pledged in a pawn shop in Devarishikuppam village. He was a regular visitor to the village.

During his stay at the village, Ramesh had identified a bustling pawn shop in the area. On June 17, he broke into the pawn shop by drilling a hole in the wall it shares with a vegetable shop.

Failing to break open the safe in the pawn shop, he returned home, said the police. When the shop owner opened the shop the next morning, he noticed the huge hole in the wall.

The owner alerted the police, following which a team, led by N. Manivannan, SP (Vellore), inspected the spot from which fingerprints were taken. Special teams were formed to nab the culprit.

Based on CCTV footages recovered from the area, the police zeroed in on Ramesh, who was arrested from his house.

He was produced before a local court and lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore.