Sans fare revision, burden of fuel price mounts on TNSTC

VAT announcement by State is the latest ‘blow’ to the corporation

Since November 2011, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has not revised its fares across the State. But the diesel price has been revised 39 times from June 2015 to March 2017. The latest ‘blow’ came a week ago, when the State government imposed VAT, resulting in yet another increase that took the diesel price to ₹61.38 a litre.

Though there have been many reasons attributed for not revising the fares, the rise in fuel price has come as a major burden to the already starving transport corporation, according to trade union members.

As a result, there are delays in settling financial benefits for the serving and retired personnel from statutory institutions like the EPF. Maintenance of vehicles too has come in for severe criticism, especially from a town like Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district, where commuters have resorted to all sorts of agitation.

At the recent wage revision talks held in Chennai in the presence of Transport Minister and top TNSTC officials, employees’ unions had appealed for more fund allocation as upkeep of the fleet was impossible with meagre funds.

When neighbouring Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh had a regulatory authority, which revised fares at periodic intervals depending on the fluctuation in fuel price and other costs, what prevented the State government from following a on similar model. After all, the TNSTC rendered service to the people and it was not operated with a profit motive, said TNSTC Staff Federation’s State treasurer S. Sampath.

Everyday, the TNSTC, put together, operated a little over 23,000 buses across the State in which 2.25 crore commuters travelled on different routes and to different destinations.

The daily fuel consumption stood at 17.74 lakh litres and the additional expenditure, after the latest revision, was ₹9.21 crore per month. For a division like Madurai, which comprises Madurai, Dindigul and Virudhunagar districts, the additional burden by way of fuel is expected to cross ₹one crore per month.

Except the TNSTC, all other transport operators, including share autos, have ‘silently’ increased the fare. According to Murugesan, a share auto driver, the minimum fare is now ₹10. Till a week ago, they collected ₹5 or ₹6 for a short distance, he summed up. The mini-bus owners and call taxis are contemplating revision and it will come into effect in a couple of days.