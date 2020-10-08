Bungalow, estate owned by Sasikala, kin attached

CHENNAI

08 October 2020 01:02 IST

Their total value could be over ₹2,000 crore

The Income Tax Department has provisionally attached assets worth several crores of rupees — the Kodanad estate and Siruthavur bungalow — belonging to V.K. Sasikala and her relatives under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act.

Sources said notices had been sent to Sasikala, Sudhakaran and Elavarasi, who were lodged at a Bengaluru prison since 2017 after their conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

The two properties could be valued at ₹2,000 crore, said sources in the Income Tax Department. Income tax officers stuck notices on the walls of the properties on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources said that after 1991, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and Ms. Sasikala floated several firms in the names of Sasikala, V.N. Sudhakaran and J. Elavarasi. During the check-in period from 1991 to 1996, there were no business activities. But they were acquiring assets, including land, machinery and buildings. Among other properties, the Kodanad Tea Estate and the Siruthavur bungalow were bought in the name of the three.

The Supreme Court gave a finding that during the check-in period, Sasikala, Elavarasi, Sudhakaran did not have the source and the properties were purchased from Jayalalithaa’s funds in their names. Attachment proceedings have been initiated under Section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act. Copies were also sent to the offices of the sub-registrars concerned and Jayalalithaa’s legal heirs J. Deepak and Deepa, sources said.

The Kodanad tea estate in the Nilgiris district is a 906-acre property, which belonged to British citizen Peter Jones and his family until 1994. Later, it was acquired by Sasikala and her family. The Siruthavur bungalow was bought in 1991 in the name of Bharani Beach Resorts Private Ltd, a company owned by Sasikala and her relatives. The bungalow is surrounded by 115 acres of casuarina plantation.