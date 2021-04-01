The Thiruporur National Democratic Alliance candidate, Thirukachiyur K. Arumugam, has been campaigning on bullock carts in areas that are agrarian in nature. When snaking through main roads or busy areas, he switches to his campaign vehicle that can accommodate more people. The former MLA of Chengalpattu (2001-2011), has also been meeting farmers and promising to desilt lakes and irrigation channels. “He didn’t want to disturb the peace and quiet by using two-wheelers or vehicles amid the fields,” says K. Sivaraman of the AIADMK, who is part of the campaign.
Bull stunts
Deepa H. Ramakrishnan
CHENNAI,
April 01, 2021 01:40 IST
