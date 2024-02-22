Bull runs off track during race, falls into farm well and dies in Vellore

February 22, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VELLORE

A two-year-old bull died after it fell into an open well during a bull race in Kosavanpudur village of K.V. Kuppam panchayat union near Gudiyatham in Vellore on Thursday.

Fire fighters from Gudiyatham retrieved the carcass of the animal from the 30-foot-deep well, after over an hour of struggle. The bull ran off the race track after a few spectators tried to hold the animal by its horn. The incident happened around 11 a.m.

Officials of Department of Animal Husbandry said that a bull race was organised in Kosavanpudur and Vaduganthangal falling under K.V. Kuppam and Katpadi taluks respectively. As per norms, bull races should be held only for five hours on the main stretch in the village.

Bulls should be at least two years of age to participate in the event. Every day, on an average, two villages are allowed to organise the race.