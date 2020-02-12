Bull rams spectator to death

A 55-year-old man died after being rammed by a bull during a bull race held at Ballerapalli village near Paradharami in Vellore on Monday.
Police sources said A. Devendiran, of Veerachettipalli village in Paradharami, went to watch the bull race held as part of the Pongal festivities.
The animals were let loose in a narrow path protected by wooden poles on either side. Devendiran was standing in the crowd near the exit point, police said. When the bulls were let loose, one of them ran straight past the exit point, charging towards the crowd 50m away. It rammed Devendiran, severely injuring him in the head, the police source said.
He was given first-aid and taken to the Gudiyatham Government Hospital. He was referred to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, Adukkamparai, where he succumbed to his injuries. The body was sent for post-mortem.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.