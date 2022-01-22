Bull races suspended in Vellore as people flout SOPs

Called off: Resumption of races will be based on the recommendation of revenue officials.

Vellore

22 January 2022 23:37 IST

15 races have been held in the district since Jan. 15

With a daily increase in the total number of COVID-19 infections and violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in bull races, Collector, P. Kumaravel Pandian, on Saturday, suspended bull races in the district until further notification.

According to a press release, the Collector said it was found that COVID-19 SOPs have been violated in the villages, where bull races were conducted since Pongal.

Safety norms, including wearing of face masks, maintaining physical distance and avoiding crowd, have not been adhered to despite repeated pleas by the district administration.

At present, 15 bull races have been held in the district since January 15. Resumption of bull races in the district will be based on the recommendation of revenue officials.

Three victims

Saturday’s direction by the district administration has come after the death of a 13-year-old school girl, who succumbed to injuries at the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai near Vellore on Friday. She was hit by a charging bull in a race held at Panamadangi village near Latheri in Katpadi, a week ago.

She was the third such victim since last week.