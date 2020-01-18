Bull races held at several locations in Vellore district

The traditional bull race — eruthu vidum vizha — in different places in Vellore district on Saturday.

At G.R. Palayam in the Anaikattu block of Vellore district, it was held with much fanfare. As many as 150 bulls were on the track in designated routes. An estimated crowd of 10,000 gathered to witness the event.

According to organisers at Panamadangi village in the district, “Eruthu vidum vizha was held at Anaicut, Panamadangi, Munjurpet, and Keezhmuttukkoor village in K.V. Kuppam since Thursday. The district administration has imposed a number of new rules in the conduct of the sport. We have ensured all arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of the sport.”

In Anaikattu, about 150 bulls were brought by farmers for the race. Cheered by the youth and children the bulls ran at full tilt.

A bull race was also organised in Keezh Arasampet village, where hundreds of bulls took part for the the big prize money announced by sponsors of the event.

In Kalnarsampatti village in Tirupattur district a bull race was conducted under tight security. Tirupattur Collector M.P. Sivanarul read out the pledge to the participants before the race started. More than 250 bulls from Vaniyambadi, Tirupattur, and Natrampalli regions took part. The top 20 bulls were honoured with various prizes including saris, dhotis, bicycles, watches, and a number of gift hampers.