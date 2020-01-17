Bull owner killed, over 50 injured in jallikattu events

A bull owner was killed in a freak incident en route to an illegal erudhattam event in Krishnagiri district and over 50 were injured in two jallikattu events held in Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchi district on Thursday.

The bull owner, Murugan, 40, hailing from a village near Denkanikottai, was leading his bull to participate in the erudhattam in Vannathypatty when the alarmed animal jumped the leash and dragged him down. According to sources, Murugan reportedly lost his grip and the bull stomped on his chest. Murugan died of injuries soon after. Perumal, 65, was injured in the incident.

In Tiruchi, 29 persons, including a woman, were injured during a jallikattu at Periya Suriyur. Eight of the injured were referred to the K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College Hospital and private hospitals in Tiruchi, said police sources.

Among the seriously injured were six spectators, a bull tamer and a bull owner. The others were treated by medical teams at the spot. The woman, Jothilakshmi, suffered injuries in her leg after being hit by a bull while she was watching the event from outside the arena.

As many as 610 bulls were released through the vaadivasal during the jallikattu. About 340 tamers took to the arena.

In Palamedu, 25 people sustained injuries. Officials said that only seven had to be referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital while others needed first-aid. Deputy Director (Health) P. Priya Raj said that one viewer, three tamers and three bull owners were admitted to the hospital after initially being treated at the Palamedu Public Health Centre.

She said that 11 emergency 108 ambulances, one GRH ambulance and four others from the Health department were stationed since 6 a.m. “This is the first time that we have ferried attenders to hospital. It is likely to be a regular feature henceforth,” she said. After receiving clearance from the Animal Husbandry department, a total of 659 bulls were allowed to take part in the event, in which one bull sustained a minor injury.