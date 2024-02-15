ADVERTISEMENT

Bull falls into farm well during a race in Tirupattur; rescued

February 15, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Fire fighters from Natrampalli town rescued the animal from the farm well. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A two-year-old bull was rescued from an open farmwell in Kethandapatti village near Natrampalli town in Tirupattur on Thursday after it fell into it during a bull race in the village.

Fire fighters from Natrampalli town rescued the animal safely from the farm well, which is around 30-ft deep after more than an hour of labour. The bull ran off the race track after a few spectators tried to hold the animal by its horn. The incident happened around 12.30 p.m.

Officials of Department of Animal Husbandry said that a bull race was organised in Reddivalasai and Kethandapatti that comes under Tirupattur and Natrampalli taluks respectively. As per norms, bull races should be held only for five hours on the main stretch in the village.

Bulls should be at least two years of age to participate in the event. Every day, on an average, two villages are allowed to organise the bull race.

