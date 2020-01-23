Bull falls into farm well, dies

More than 200 bulls participated in the bull runs inaugurated at Nimmiampattu and Kothakottai, the two hamlets known for hosting such events for many years.

Even as the people were busy watching the bulls race against each other, a bull owned by Raman, 48, of Chinnapallikuppam in Ambur, fell into a farm well on the outskirts of the village.

It suffered severe injuries after hitting the stone stairs and died instantly. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Ambur and the Ambur Taluk police personnel fished out the carcass of the animal as the crowd watched the operation.

Villagers said that this was not the first time a bull died in this manner. Despite many such tragedies in the past, they alleged that the district administration had not taken any precautionary measure for conducting this annual event.

They said that last year a bull ‘Vayuputhran’ owned by former MLA Kovi Sampath, fell into a ground-level open well, as it was unable to slow down after the run. However, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel aided by the locals struggled for an hour and pulled the bull out of the well. Once rescued, it was taken to the former MLA’s native village for treatment. However, the animal failed to respond to the treatment and died. It may be recalled that last year, a bull named ‘Villain’ which collided head on with another bull in a bull run at Munjurpattu village near Vellore succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

Safety measures

Residents of these villages pointed out that there are several reasons which led to these tragedies and efforts should be made to limit the number of bulls. The police and the district administration should ensure safety to the spectators and the participating bulls, they added.