Bulk LPG carriers to seek extension of contract

It would help the owners settle the loan repayments, says association

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 03, 2022 22:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker owners have planned to seek an extension of supply contract with public sector undertaking oil marketing companies (OMCs). These 5,500 tankers form a crucial link in the LPG supply chain in Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring States.

K. Sundarrajan, recently elected president of the Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners Association, told The Hindu that the extension of contract was needed to help tanker owners, who were badly affected by the pandemic. “Perhaps for the first time, a large section of tanker owners had defaulted on loan repayments. A two-year extension of contract would help owners settle their dues and allow completion of on-going pipeline projects,” he said.  

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Bulk LPG tankers, of which 4,000 are from Namakkal area, carry a bulk of the gas in south India. “Pipelines are laid everywhere and once those works are completed, we will know how many tankers would be required during the next contract period. Of the 5,500 that are under contractual obligation with the OMCs, already 400-odd do not have work. The present contract period ends in August next year,” he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
transport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app