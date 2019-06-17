Building inspection powers assigned based on risk level

The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order delegating building site inspection powers to officials of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) based on the risk level of various projects.

“This is related to ease of doing business standard operating procedures. Delegating inspection powers based on the level of officer and risk levels will ensure that there is clarity in the process as well as speedy disposal,” a senior government official told The Hindu.

In the case of high-rise buildings of up to 30 metres tall, the inspection officer for Chennai Metropolitan Area will be the Assistant Planner and for DTCP area it will be the Assistant Director.

A residential project of more than 12 metres height but less than 18.3 metres or with more than 100 dwelling units or more than one hectare site is categorised as high risk.

In such cases, the site inspection will be done by the Chief Planner in Chennai Metropolitan Area.

For a similar project under the purview of the DTCP, the inspecting official will be the Joint Director of DTCP.

A commercial project up to 12 metres height not exceeding 300 square metre of built-up area has been categorised as low risk and the inspecting officer will be the Assistant Planner or Junior Engineer or Assistant Engineer of the local body both in the case of Chennai Metropolitan Area and the DTCP.

Building classification

The CMDA Member-Secretary has informed the government that the classification of buildings has been made in the Tamil Nadu Combined Development Building Rules, 2019, based on the density of development and site extent.

“The categorisation of buildings as per the Combined Development Building Rules is non-high-rise buildings and high-rise buildings.

“Also, in the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority the delegation of powers has been issued for site inspection based on risk assessment, considering the density of development and size of the site,” the Government Order said.

The Government of India has made implementation of ease of doing business for planning permission/permit applications received through single window mandatory.

The State’s Guidance Bureau is coordinating and implementing the system.

“The computerised auto allocation of inspectors has been designed in the system based on the geographical location within the Unit/Division assigned for that particular job,” the order said.