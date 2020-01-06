Building collapse victim gets ₹2 lakh for medical treatment

The State would bear the expenses of medical treatment given to R. Selvakumar, a Class VIII student, who was lost his right arm after the roof of a kitchen in the government school collapsed on him at Ponnanpadugai village in Theni, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced on Sunday.

He said ₹2 lakh would be granted from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for the boy’s family.

The government earlier approved a sum of ₹2 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).