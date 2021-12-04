‘Build underground storage structures to store floodwater’

CHENNAI

04 December 2021 22:53 IST

Exnora moots agency to implement rainwater harvesting

Underground storage structures should be considered to harness floodwater and for better management of water resources in the city. This was one of the suggestions made during a recent meeting organised by the State Planning Commission.

Members of Exnora International submitted a memorandum to the State Planning Commission seeking to create infrastructure of underground storage points and to form a separate agency to implement rainwater harvesting in public spaces and monitor its impact.

Besides desilting and rejuvenating waterbodies and reservoirs that cater to the city, more check dams must be constructed across the Palar to tap resources for Chennai. There must be better coordination among the local bodies, the Revenue Department and the police to protect the waterbodies. Waterbodies must be mapped using GPS technology and responsibility for the rise of new encroachments on waterbodies must be fixed on officials concerned. Amendments must be made to the Tamil Nadu Tank Protection and Eviction of Encroachment Act 2007 and a legal committee must be formed to prevent encroachments.

Advertising

Advertising

Exnora International president K.S.S. Senthur Pari, V. Subramani of Waterbody Exnora and V. Ramarao, senator, Exnora International, participated in the meeting.