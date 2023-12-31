ADVERTISEMENT

Build memorial for Vijayakant in a public place: DMDK to CM

December 31, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

She says everyone in the DMDK will work together to carry out the responsibilities and duties left behind by Vijayakant

The Hindu Bureau

The DMDK has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for construction of a memorial with a statue for party founder Vijayakant in a public place, party general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant said here on Saturday.

Addressing the media after participating in rituals at his burial site at the DMDK headquarters, she said she had already made the request to Mr. Stalin and wanted to make an appeal once again, on behalf of members of the public.

She said the party would construct a memorial at its headquarters. It would always be open to people to pay their respects.

She said everyone in the DMDK would work together to carry out the responsibilities and duties left behind by Vijayakant.

Asked about the demand for naming the building of the South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA) after Vijayakant, deputy secretary L.K. Sudhish said the demand had come from almost everyone in the film fraternity and hoped that the SIAA would respect their sentiments.

