Build check dams across Palar River without any delay, says Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss, on Thursday, urged the government to build more check dams across the Palar river.

In a Twitter post, he said, PMK’s long standing demand in the Assembly as well as outside has been for the construction of check dams every 5 km across Palar river. “This demand has not been met and the construction of check dams must happen without any delay,” Mr Ramadoss said.

He also pointed out that water has been flowing into the river due to heavy rains in the surrounding areas. However, the water is going into the sea and gets wasted without proper utilisation, and this was disappointing. The water could be diverted to lakes and it can also serve the water needs of Chennai, he added.