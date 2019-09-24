Build a museum at Keeladi: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin urged the Centre to establish a world-class museum at Keeladi, where excavations have brought to light the existence of an ancient Tamil civilisation. He also wanted a branch office of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) set up in Madurai.

In a letter to Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahalad Singh Patel, Mr. Stalin said Keeladi should be declared a protected site. The letter was handed over by DMK MP Kanimozhi and CPI (M) MP Su. Venkatesan.

He said the report, ‘Keeladi — An Urban Settlement of Sangam Age on the Banks of River Vaigai’ by ASI, was evidence that the Tamil-Brahmi script dated back to 6th century BCE.

“Tamils had attained literacy and mastered the art of writing at least 2,600 years ago, adding further strength to argument that the ancient Tamil civilisation was one of the oldest and the history of India should be seen from the perspective of Tamils,” Mr. Stalin argued.