Buffalo mela held to highlight value-added dairy product and reduce calf mortality in Tiruvallur

June 18, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Participants were trained in the scientific rearing of buffaloes and value-added dairy products.

A two-day buffalo mela was conducted by the College of Food and Dairy Technology, Koduveli, a constituent college of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), at Ayilacheri village in Tiruvallur district. 

The objective of the mela was the upliftment of rural women dairy farmers. They were trained in the scientific rearing of buffaloes and value-added dairy products.  

Dr. Tensingh Gnanaraj, Registrar of the TANUVAS, emphasised the importance of buffalo rearing and increasing the buffalo population to increase the production of milk and other dairy products.  

Dr. Meenakshisundram, director of the Centre for Animal Production Studies, explained the ways to prevent buffalo calf mortality and the various technologies and kits evolved by the TANUVAS to prevent the mortality. 

Insisting on the importance of buffalo management practises, Dr. Kumarvelu, organising secretary, said value-added products and their marking were important for sustainable income.  

Over 500 buffaloes and calves were showcased in the mela. Milk cans and containers were distributed to the owners of the best buffaloes. The farmers were also given livestock feed, a grand mineral mixture, salt licks, deworming medicines, and health supplements. 

