‘Budget will benefit people like me, improve ease of doing business’

February 02, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Balachandar. R is a partner, Blue Koi Advisors

We are a family of five residing in Nungambakkam. The good thing about this Budget is that it doesn’t have anything bad for us. I was planning to purchase an EV car and now it is set to get expensive. This means I have to wait and watch the prices. Since I’m into business, I upgrade my phone every year. Now phones are likely to get cheaper. I use a television to make presentations while I’m at office (each room at office has a TV) and now TVs are also set to get cheaper. This will help me when I’m upgrading to newer ones.

From a business perspective, the Finance Minister mentioned about reducing compliances, decriminalising legal provisions. This will benefit people like me and improve ease of doing business. The Finance Minister also mentioned about lab-grown diamonds. Maybe we will start gifting lab-grown diamonds to our spouse post this Budget.

I come from the retail industry and the announcement on skilling will help me find good talent for business and this in turn will increase consumption and drive retail demand.

