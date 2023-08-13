Budget outlay for ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’ may be increased in Tamil Nadu

August 13, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The budget outlay for implementing the DMK government’s flagship ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’ (Women’s Rights Grant Scheme) may be increased, in the light of fresh relaxation in the eligibility conditions for beneficiaries. It may be increased from 5% to 10% depending on the final list of beneficiaries, according to sources in the government

As per the relaxed norms, women whose family members are beneficiaries of the old-age pension (OAP) schemes may now be eligible for the aid of ₹1,000 per month. This would mean a substantial increase in the number of applicants for the scheme.

A final decision on whether to increase the outlay would be made only after the final tally of applications and expected number of beneficiaries, multiple sources said. “It could be 5% to 10% more. But, depends on the final numbers after field verification,” an official told The Hindu.

Should there be any increase in the outlay, additional funds may be provided in the revised estimates/final modified appropriation for 2023-24 and may be included in the supplementary estimates.

The government had earlier issued administrative and financial sanction for ₹7,000 crore to implement the scheme during 2023-24. So far, over 1.54 crore applications have been received during two phases across the State. The third phase of receiving application is scheduled on August 18, 19 and 20.

According to the Revenue and Disaster Mitigation Department, 14.36 lakh individuals benefit from the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, 4.04 lakh benefit from the Differently Abled Pension Scheme and 2.63 lakh people benefit from Chief Minister’s ‘Uzhavar Pathukappu Thittam’, as on March 31 this year.

