Budget is a mirage: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday said the Union Budget had no constructive measures for Tamil Nadu and it was like a mirage for a cow longing for water.

“It has announced a lollipop for the people of Tamil Nadu in view of the forthcoming Assembly polls. Even that lollipop is not real,” he said.

In a statement, he said that although the Budget had announced construction of 3,500 km road at a cost of ₹1.03 lakh crore, there was no fund allocation. “The budget just says that the project is being planned,” he alleged.

Mr. Stalin said there was no announcement for financial assistance to those who had lost their jobs due to COVID-19. “There is a proposal of Hindi translation scheme, but other languages, particularly Tamil, have been ignored,” he alleged. Mr. Stalin described as an eyewash the move to exempt pensioners aged over 75 from filing IT returns since the banks would deduct the income tax at source.