Budget ignored incentive hikes, say teachers

February 22, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association has expressed disappointment that the State Budget did not mention about college teachers’ incentive hikes.

The teachers hope that the government would provide information on new colleges and courses and doctoral research programmes during discussion on grants for higher education. “That the long-standing demand of government employees and teachers on reinstating the old pension scheme, compensation for surrendered leave and incentive hikes have not found mention is disappointing,” said S. Suresh, general secretary, TNGCTA.

