GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Budget focuses on holistic development of all States, says Vasan

Published - July 24, 2024 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Budget focuses on holistic development of all the States in the country, and ensures sustainable future growth, TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan said on Tuesday. In a statement, he hailed the Union Budget and said it focused on the welfare of the poor, youth, and farmers. He congratulated Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the Union Budget for the seventh consecutive time, and said the announcements increased the confidence of the people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government.

Related Topics

Tamil Maanila Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.