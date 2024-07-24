Budget focuses on holistic development of all States, says Vasan

The Union Budget focuses on holistic development of all the States in the country, and ensures sustainable future growth, TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan said on Tuesday. In a statement, he hailed the Union Budget and said it focused on the welfare of the poor, youth, and farmers. He congratulated Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the Union Budget for the seventh consecutive time, and said the announcements increased the confidence of the people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government.

