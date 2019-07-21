‘Budget fails to address job, agrarian crisis’

The Union Budget for 2019-20, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month, fails to address the issues of unemployment and agrarian crisis, members of Opposition parties in the State have said.

At a debate organised by the Vellore Institute of Technology, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi N. Siva termed the Union Budget disappointing and said the ruling party had not kept its election promises and that unemployment was becoming a major problem. “The Budget is friendly to big corporates and hurts the common people by increasing the customs duty on items such as print, books, newsprints, mobile chargers, among others,” he said.

S. Peter Alphonse, spokesperson, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, said a key concern on the Budget was that State autonomy had been compromised. “The Budget levies surcharge on the super-rich and a cess on petrol and diesel. Because it takes the form of cess and surcharge, the State can’t claim a share,” he said.

K. Balakrishnan, State secretary CPI(M), said the major challenges facing the country were poverty, unemployment and inequality. “The Budget talks about globalisation and privatisation and is favouring the corporates. It is also disappointing that despite the Budget being presented by a woman, the allocation for women is just 5%,” he said.

AIADMK MLA S. Semmalai said the Budget cannot be seen as favouring the corporates. “Huge taxes are collected from corporates and there is nothing wrong in offering relief to them. On the negative side, the levy of cess on petrol and diesel shouldn’t have been done as it hurts common man and drives inflation,” he added.

Moderating the session, S. Gurumurthy, Editor, Thuglak, said customs duties were increased to discourage imports and encourage schemes like Make in India. While there were concerns about plans to raise debt in foreign currency, it might not be big reason to worry, he noted. “Corporates are allowed to raise foreign debt through external commercial borrowings and they have raised about $140 billion. This has a bigger impact on foreign exchange reserves and that should be tackled. I don’t think sovereign bond is a major concern,” he said.

Presiding over the event, VIT chancellor G. Viswanathan said that while the Centre’s target to make India a $5 trillion economy was welcome, there were concerns about corruption, black money and tax evasion.