Budget deliberately ignored Tamil Nadu, alleges Stalin

Stalin, who was in Spain on an official visit, said it was an empty budget

February 02, 2024 05:21 am | Updated 05:21 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The Chief Minister said there was no announcement on the minimum support price for farmers. File

The Chief Minister said there was no announcement on the minimum support price for farmers. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Alleging that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented an Interim Budget without any real concern for the development of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday that the DMK members would raise the issue in Parliament and organise a protest in front of the Gandhi statue.

“The Budget has deliberately ignored Tamil Nadu. The BJP can never create a new India as it has promised. Only the INDIA bloc will create a new India,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin, who was in Spain on an official visit, said it was an empty budget. “It has not talked about the achievements of the past. Nor has it guaranteed anything for the future. People who expected a cut in the price of petroleum products and income tax slabs are greatly disappointed,” he said.

The Chief Minister said there was no announcement on the minimum support price for farmers. “The Indian economy has not witnessed any growth and inflation has not been contained,” he said.

Accusing the BJP government of cheating people on the issue of population, he said the announcement to constitute a committee to deal with the issues of increasing population could be a conspiracy to reduce the number of Lok Sabha seats in some States.

state politics / Tamil Nadu / Union Budget

