ADVERTISEMENT

Budget a disappointment to Tamil Nadu, says Chief Minister Stalin

February 02, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin speaks at an event in Vellore on February 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Wednesday that the Union Budget had created an impression that it was presented for the development of the BJP-ruled States, especially those that are going to polls this year.

In a statement, he said that as usual, the Budget was a great disappointment for the people of Tamil Nadu. “There is no allocation even for the AIIMS in Madurai. The Budget has failed to address the issue of unemployment and inflation and has not offered any constructive measures for fiscal federalism. It is not offering any hope to the people on the margins and the middle class,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said that though it had created the impression that there were new schemes, it was regrettable that there was no separate fund for the schemes in the Budget presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that though there were some welcome announcements, such as changes in the income tax slabs and the creation of nursing colleges at 157 medical colleges, in reality the changes in the income tax slabs would benefit only those migrating to the new tax regime. “It should be applicable to the old regime also,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US