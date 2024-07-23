GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Budget 2024 is growth-oriented, welfare-centric, people-friendly: Annamalai

Published - July 23, 2024 02:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Annamalai. File

Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

The Union Budget 2024 is growth-oriented, welfare-centric and people-friendly. It strengthens the road map towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047, said BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Annamalai said Budgetary announcements, including the Transit Oriented Development Plans in 14 large cities with a population above 30 lakh, one crore houses for the urban poor and middle-class under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0, would continue to exemplify the commitment of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in enhanced infrastructure development.

“The unprecedented allocation of ₹3 lakh crore for schemes benefitting women and girls personifies the NDA government’s pledge to empower women. The increase of MUDRA loans from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh, the continuation of the credit support scheme to MSMEs, and investor-friendly reforms in the start-up sector to enable higher investment and job creation announced in the budget prove to be pivotal aspects to enhance the start-up ecosystem,” he said.

He lauded several announcements in infrastructure, education, defence and agriculture sectors and extended wishes to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a Union Budget for the consecutive seventh term.

Bharatiya Janata Party / Union Budget / Tamil Nadu / Chennai

