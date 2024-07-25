Budget 2024: DMK to hold State-wide demonstration in T.N. on July 27

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced State-wide demonstration on July 27, to condemn what it called the “step-motherly treatment meted out to Tamil Nadu” in the Union Budget by the “fascist BJP government” at the Centre.

In a statement, the party alleged that instead of presenting a Budget common to all States in the country, the BJP government had favoured a few states for its survival. “It has spewed vendetta on Tamil Nadu which has been contributing to the development of the country,” the party said.

Already Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his displeasure over the Budget, and said he would not participate in the NITI Aayog meeting to be held in Delhi.

The party said there was no allocation for the metro rail projects and the two natural disasters faced by the state.

