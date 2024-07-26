GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Budget 2024: Congress to protest against Centre in Chennai on July 27

Published - July 26, 2024 02:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Friday, July 26, 2024 announced his party will stage a demonstration on Saturday condemning the Union government for allegedly ignoring Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget 2024.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai alleged that the BJP was not able to tolerate rejections by people of Tamil Nadu in 2019, 2021 and 2024 elections. “Instead of serving the whole country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been showing discrimination in allocation of funds to States ruled by the INDIA bloc, including Tamil Nadu. Mr. Modi had allocated more funds to a few States, only to save his government.”

The Congress leader, in his statement, listed several projects proposed in Tamil Nadu including All India Institute of Medical Science at Madurai, Metro rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai, and said the progress of these projects were halted for political reasons. He also alleged that the Centre had released only ₹276 crore for flood relief against ₹37,000 crore demanded by the State government.

He said his party would stage a demonstration near the head post office at Anna Salai in Chennai on Saturday against the Centre.

