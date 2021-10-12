Buddhist group meets minorities board member

The trustees of Nila Dhamma, a group working to spread and create awareness on Buddhism, on Friday met Ven. Bikku Mouriyar Buddha, member, Minorities Commission, Government of Tamil Nadu, to urge the government to sort out issues related to certificates pertaining to those who have converted to Buddhism.

A representative said those who convert to Buddhism face issues when they want to change their religious affiliation in the government gazette. “The officials often insist that they must also change their name,” he said.

“We hope that the board ensures that officials are clarified of doubts that arise when one wants to convert to Buddhism and seek Community Certificate for reservation,” he added.