Buddhi Clinic opens a new facility in Chennai

Buddhi Clinic inaugurated a new centre and resource hub here on Wednesday.

A release from the clinic said the new facility is a first-of-its-kind to bring together a gamut of care models available for chronic neurological disorders, mental health conditions and elderly care.

It said the facility was divided into five zones. The alchemist zone will have rooms for consultations with doctors, clinical laboratory, neuro diagnostic facilities and a pharmacy. The mindfulness zone will have facilities related to neuromodulation, brain stimulation, yoga and clinical psychology.

The rehabilitation zone will have physiotherapy, gym, occupational and speech therapy and related facilities. The new centre will have a holistic care zone with facilities related to ayurveda, acupuncture and reflexology and a resource zone with a library, training hall and cafeteria.

Sudha Seshayyan, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, said she has witnessed organic development of multidisciplinary care for problems related to mental health in Buddhi Clinic.

Suneeta Reddy, managing director, Apollo Hospitals, appreciated Buddhi Clinic for developing a readily scalable, replicable and expandable model of care.

Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy, founder, Buddhi Clinic, said in future the clinic will further expand its hospital partnerships. “For too long, neuro-rehabilitation, mental health care and elder care have been marginalised domains in healthcare. Our mission is to mainstream care and rehabilitation for these vulnerable populations, blending modern science with ancient wisdom,” he said.