BSP Tamil Nadu president Armstrong hacked to death by gang 

The Bahujan Samaj Party’s Tamil Nadu unit president, K. Armstrong, 52, was hacked to death by a gang of unidentified men near his house at Sembium on July 5.

While he was standing, near a construction site, close to his house at 7 p.m. on Venugopalaswamy Street, a gang that came on bikes surrounded him. They attacked him with knives. Armstrong’s supporters who attempted to prevent the attack were also attacked, police sources said.

A senior police officer confirmed that he was hacked to death by members of the gang who were wearing the uniforms of food delivery executives.

His family members and supporters rushed him to Apollo Hospitals on Greams Road, where he was declared dead. Additional Commissioner of Police, North, Asra Garg reached the spot and held a preliminary inquiry. Mr. Garg ordered a quick investigation and constituted 10 special teams to trace the suspects.