Armstrong murder: BSP chief Mayawati says real culprits not arrested, demands CBI probe into matter

Updated - July 07, 2024 12:26 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 11:46 am IST - Chennai

BSP chief Mayawati claimed those who have been arrested so far were not the real culprits and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to refer the probe to the Central agency to ensure justice to the victim

PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati pays tribute to party’s Tamil Nadu chief K. Armstrong, at Perambur in Chennai on July 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

BSP supremo Mayawati on July 7 demanded a CBI probe into the death of her party's slain Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong, who was hacked to death in Chennai on July 5.

She claimed those who have been arrested so far were not the real culprits and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to refer the probe to the Central agency to ensure justice to the victim.

Consider burying Armstrong’s body in an alternative location, suggests Madras High Court

Ms. Mayawati, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, paid homage to Armstrong in Chennai and placed a wreath before the body of the 52-year-old leader at a private school in Perambur in the city.

Expressing anguish over Armstrong's death, she also said the way he was killed, by a group of assailants late in the evening, showed "there was nothing called law and order" in the State.

“Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin must ensure justice for Armstrong and transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation,” she said, adding "The way he was killed, shows there is nothing called law and order in Tamil Nadu. Those who have killed him, the real culprits have not been nabbed,"

11 persons held for Tamil Nadu BSP leader Armstrong murder

"The real culprits have not been nabbed. Transfer the probe to CBI. We are not hopeful that the state government will ensure justice. So, refer the matter to the CBI immediately," she demanded.

The BSP leader further said Dalits all over the State were were apprehensive following Armstrong's killing and urged the CM to ensure their safety.

The BSP has taken the matter seriously, but party workers should not take law and order into their hands, she said.

