BSP leader K. Armstrong’s murder sets off revival of Dalit protests in T.N.’s political arena

The events that followed the brutal murder of Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu president K. Armstrong, in Perambur on July 5, such as scenes of thousands of distraught supporters thronging his funeral congregation, BSP chief Mayawati’s strong criticism that law and order has suffered in Tamil Nadu while demanding a CBI enquiry, and the last-minute legal battle to bury his remains has brought sharp focus on Tamil Nadu government’s response to atrocities and discrimination faced by Dalits.

As Ms. Mayawati reiterated that the State government should ensure that the real killers are caught and punished, a similar demand was placed by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president, K. Selvaperunthagai, echoing the charge of Mr. Armstrong’s supporters that those who surrendered at the police station were not the real killers.

Even as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin met the wife of Mr. Armstrong and assured her of justice and effected changes in the Police Department, the State government has faced severe backlash from prominent Dalit voices and activists about the need for a sincere response to stop incidents of violence and discrimination faced by them in Tamil Nadu.

The latest incident has also exerted pressure on the allies of the DMK, particularly the VCK and Congress, both of whom have been important to galvanise Dalits and minorities electorally, resulting in two emphatic victories in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and 2024.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the VCK has never shied away from protesting against Dalit atrocities just because it is in alliance with the DMK, but he added that there was a need to allow the police department to complete their investigation. “We mobilised 5,000 people and protested against the Vengaivayal issue. For the Srimathi issue (in Kallakurichi), we mobilised 10,000 people. When the Kallakurichi illicit liquor deaths happened, we protested the next day,” he said.

Asked if he thought that the DMK’s response to atrocities against Dalits over the past three years has been adequate, Mr. Thirumavalavan said, “Is there a scale to measure their response? They (State Government) says that is has taken action and we say that it is not enough.”

Expanding on what he thought of the demand for a CBI enquiry and his statement that the real culprits have to be found, Mr. Thirumavalavan said, “In Tamil Nadu, only the BJP demanded a CBI probe immediately. Why should the demand be made within a few hours? Before the police have had a chance to investigate the case? Usually, the real criminals will try to escape while contract killers will surrender immediately. Let the police complete its investigation.”

TNCC president Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that there was a need to strengthen intelligence gathering in Tamil Nadu and added that the State Government’s response to the Kallakurichi illicit liquor deaths, was appropriate.

“At the district level, the inspector of police is put in charge of intelligence gathering. During the debate on demands for grants related to the Police Department, I said that an official in the rank of DSP or ADSP should be put in charge. In the cities, the Inspector General should be in charge of this. They should find out about threats against the leaders, particularly, district-level leaders,” he said.

Filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, who was present during the funeral, and a was close associate of Armstrong, has raised a number of questions to the Tamil Nadu government on when it would take a serious view of the atrocities against Dalits in Tamil Nadu, accusing the State government of scuttling the attempts to bury his body in Perambur, in the office of the BSP, and on whether the State government’s social justice slogan was just a political tactic to mobilise Dalit votes.

