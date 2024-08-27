GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BSP functionary submits plea to CEO objecting to actor Vijay’s party flag

The plea also requests the removal of the elephant from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s flag

Published - August 27, 2024 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A functionary of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday submitted a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) objecting to certain features in the flag of actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

In the representation, the BSP’s D. Tamizh Madhi referred to the recent launch of the TVK party flag and pointed out that one of its features was an elephant. Observing that the colour blue and its official symbol elephant symbolised the BSP, the plea underlined that the connection was sentimental. The plea added that the BSP had expressed its objections on multiple occasions but they were not addressed by Mr. Vijay. It also requested the CEO to “remove the elephant from the party flag launched by Mr. Vijay” and “take appropriate action against him”.

