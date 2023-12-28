BSNL signs pacts with IIT-M and Anna University to offer telecom-focused courses, set up labs

December 28, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) signed a wide-ranging agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) and Anna University on Wednesday to introduce courses in the telecommunication sector and provide network coverage in the institutions.

The institute will launch a one-year international diploma course in telecom technology and management. IIT-M will collaborate with BSNL in designing the course and its delivery. The course is for students and young professionals of telecommunication in India and abroad. The students will gain knowledge and learn skills in cutting-edge telecom technology and management. The aim is to improve employability of youth, BSNL officials said. Short-term courses will be introduced to bridge the gap between industry and academia.

Earlier in the day, BSNL also signed an agreement with Anna University. Under the agreements, BSNL will expand 4G and 5G networks to cover the institutes’ campuses in the State.

BSNL will establish laboratories in Anna University’s campuses in the Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Madurai, and Nagercoil to conduct the short-term training courses. The telecommunication company has proposed extending the facility to around 450 colleges, including constituent colleges affiliated to Anna University.

The company has also committed to prioritising start-ups from IIT-M Pravartak by offering them access to its extensive infrastructure and network solutions for business development. The agreement allows for flexibility to introduce new courses tailored to the evolving needs of students, young professionals, and the telecom industry, ensuring continuous benefits for all stakeholders.

V. Kamakoti, IIT-M, director, on behalf of the institute, and R. Velraj, Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, signed the agreements.

BSNL’s Chairman and Managing Director Pravin Kumar Purwar said the journey of 5G (in the country) had started. So far, towers had been installed in 680 sites. In the next five months, another 90,000 sites will be included. The aim is to provide users an experience that is not just first-class but top-of-the-world, Mr. Purwar said.

Mr. Kamakoti said, “Compared to the 4G service, the 5G will be more indigenous in the sense that it is going to more software oriented. We have already transferred technologies. We are going to have a wonderful 5G experience with complete control over the performance,” he said.

