February 08, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

Members of All India BSNL Pensioners’ Welfare Association, T.N. Circle, organised a human chain in the city on Wednesday seeking a revision of pension and family pension. V. Rama Rao, advisor to the association, said BSNL employees received pay revision from 2007. The employees who retired after 2007 got more pension compared to those who retired earlier. The revision of pension must be delinked from pay revision, he said.