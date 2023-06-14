BSNL offers free 4G SIM cards for its 2G/3G customers in Vellore, nearby districts

June 14, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VELLORE

People with 2G and 3G Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) SIM cards can get 4G SIM cards free of cost at BSNL Customer Service Centres/Franchisee offices/Mela locations.

According to a press release, the BSNL Customer Service Centers in the Vellore Business Area, covering Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai, will function on all Sundays in June. The upgradation of SIM cards to 4G will help customers get high speed data.

The 4G services will be launched by the BSNL in the coming months under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. Currently, 450 towers in these districts will be upgraded to 4G. Additionally, 28 mobile towers offering 4G services will be installed to improve the BSNL mobile coverage, the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.