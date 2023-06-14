BSNL offers free 4G SIM cards for its 2G/3G customers in Vellore, nearby districts

June 14, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VELLORE

People with 2G and 3G Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) SIM cards can get 4G SIM cards free of cost at BSNL Customer Service Centres/Franchisee offices/Mela locations.

According to a press release, the BSNL Customer Service Centers in the Vellore Business Area, covering Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai, will function on all Sundays in June. The upgradation of SIM cards to 4G will help customers get high speed data.

The 4G services will be launched by the BSNL in the coming months under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. Currently, 450 towers in these districts will be upgraded to 4G. Additionally, 28 mobile towers offering 4G services will be installed to improve the BSNL mobile coverage, the release added.