February 08, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - VELLORE

The BSNL has invited sealed applications for selection of its franchisee for selling of SIM cards and recharge coupons in Tirupattur limits of Vellore Business Area in Tamil Nadu Telecom circle through expression of interest (EoI).

According to a press release, applications can be sent on or before 2 p.m. on February 22. For details, contact: 94861 03968 or 94861 00962. For more details, visit: www.tamilnadu.bsnl.co.in/tenderlistCircle.aspx

