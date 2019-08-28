Tamil Nadu

BSNL contract staffprotest over dues

VELLORE,TAMIL NADU:28/08/2019: Members of BSNL Employess Union and Tamil Nadu Telecom Contract Workerâ€™s Union staging a demonstration in front of BSNL Bhavan in Vellore to highlight their plight. Temporary workers were not paid their wages for the past seven months, protesters said. C. Venkatachalapathy

VELLORE,TAMIL NADU:28/08/2019: Members of BSNL Employess Union and Tamil Nadu Telecom Contract Workerâ€™s Union staging a demonstration in front of BSNL Bhavan in Vellore to highlight their plight. Temporary workers were not paid their wages for the past seven months, protesters said. C. Venkatachalapathy   | Photo Credit: C_VENKATACHALAPATHY

more-in

Family members join agitation to highlight the issue

The members of Tamil Nadu Telecom Contract Workers Union (TNTCWU) in association with members of BSNL Employees Union (BSNLEU) staged a demonstration in front of the Telephone Bhavan in Vellore on Wednesday, demanding settlement of wage arrears for the past seven months for contract workers employed by BSNL. Family members of the contract workers too joined the agitation to highlight their plight.

C. Thangavelu, district secretary, BSNLEU, said more than 200 contract workers had been working in BSNL for over 10 years, but received meagre payments. They were not paid wages from February this year.

Despite several correspondences and demonstrations held across the country, no progress has been made so far. There are over 80,000 contract workers in the payroll of BSNL, he said.

The Department of Telecommunications has to arrange for funds to settle various dues to workers, customers and other creditors. BSNL top officials point out the non-release of funds as a reason for the non-settlement of wage dues to the contract workers, Mr. Thangavelu said.

It is a pity that when private network operators are being helped to thrive, the public sector unit is demonstrated as a ‘sick unit’ he said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2019 12:40:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/bsnl-contract-staff-protest-over-dues/article29282209.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY