BSNL contract staffprotest over dues

The members of Tamil Nadu Telecom Contract Workers Union (TNTCWU) in association with members of BSNL Employees Union (BSNLEU) staged a demonstration in front of the Telephone Bhavan in Vellore on Wednesday, demanding settlement of wage arrears for the past seven months for contract workers employed by BSNL. Family members of the contract workers too joined the agitation to highlight their plight.

C. Thangavelu, district secretary, BSNLEU, said more than 200 contract workers had been working in BSNL for over 10 years, but received meagre payments. They were not paid wages from February this year.

Despite several correspondences and demonstrations held across the country, no progress has been made so far. There are over 80,000 contract workers in the payroll of BSNL, he said.

The Department of Telecommunications has to arrange for funds to settle various dues to workers, customers and other creditors. BSNL top officials point out the non-release of funds as a reason for the non-settlement of wage dues to the contract workers, Mr. Thangavelu said.

It is a pity that when private network operators are being helped to thrive, the public sector unit is demonstrated as a ‘sick unit’ he said.